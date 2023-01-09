In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 9 January 2023 9:39 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Good news for those planning to take the train home for Chinese New Year, which is just around the corner. KTM has announced extra ETS train services for the festive period.

There will be one extra ETS service from KL to Padang Besar and Padang Besar to KL from February 19 (Thursday) to February 24 (Tuesday). The daily train heading south (9283) will depart Padang Besar at 11am and reach KL at 4.36 pm, while the train heading north (9286) will depart KL at 5.05 and reach Padang Besar at 10.34 pm.

One extra service per day, per direction, means it’s 12 extra trips this CNY. Tickets are open for sale today (February 9) on the KTMB Mobile app or KTM’s website. The ETS is a good alternative to spending hours on the road and in the jam, and there’s even a business class coach for those who want extra comfort.

By the way, Thailand’s SRT shuttle and express train from Padang Besar to Hat Yai is back in operations after the flood, so there’s no more need for the temporary van services.