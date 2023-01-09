In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 January 2023 12:24 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom will open on this Saturday, January 14. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country. The selected branches should be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.

A total of 15 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets open this Saturday.

Klang Valley

Wangsa Maju

Petaling Jaya

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

North

Alor Setar

Mak Mandin (Penang)

Gopeng (Perak)

South

Alor Gajah (Melaka)

Johor Bahru

Kluang

Pasir Gudang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia