Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Simpang Pulai R&R in Perak (northbound, just before Ipoh) will be closed till Thursday, January 12 for maintenance works.
Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this R&R, or cutting it close, keep this in mind. The nearest northbound petrol station is at RTC Gopeng at KM291.6, before Simpang Pulai.
Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.