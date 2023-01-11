In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 January 2023 1:08 pm / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Simpang Pulai R&R in Perak (northbound, just before Ipoh) will be closed till Thursday, January 12 for maintenance works.

Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this R&R, or cutting it close, keep this in mind. The nearest northbound petrol station is at RTC Gopeng at KM291.6, before Simpang Pulai.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.