It’s happened to all of us, you’re driving along a highway or main road in the city at night, and suddenly you’re blinded by a blaze of light. No, Putin hasn’t pushed the button and that’s not a nuclear bomb flash, you’re looking at an electronic billboard – a giant display screen playing ads on loop.
Ubiquitous on Malaysian roads in the Klang Valley, electronic billboards are a form of revenue for the highway concessionaire. Stuck in traffic jams as most drivers are, advertisers have a captive audience for as long as the car takes to shuffle past.
But do electronic billboards pose a hazard to driving, especially at night and in rainy conditions when the diffusion caused by raindrops intensifies the glare? To this end, paultan.org set out to find if electronic billboards are in fact too bright at night and pose a distraction to driving.
First, what do the regulations say?
For Malaysia, outdoor billboard advertising is governed by the Local Government Act 1976 and the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, along with relevant by-laws and regulations in the district council. Regulations state electronic billboards are only allowed to be active between 6.00 am and 1.00 am daily.
Additionally, there is a restriction for how bright a billboard is allowed to be at night, with the degree of luminescence measured by a lux meter. From the Public Works Department (JKR) listing for billboard brightness, the regulations are based on criteria issued by the UK Institution of Lighting Engineers with approval for the signboard coming from both JKR and TNB.
In the measuring criteria, it is stated an electronic LED billboard or display can have a maximum permissible luminance of 600 cd/m2 at night for an illuminated area of less than 10 square meters, and 300 cd/m2 for billboards measuring over 10 square meters. The numbers drop to 400 cd/m2 and 200 cd/m2 respectively at night for billboards larger than 10 square meters on rural roads. Anyway, the important number for us here is 300 cd/m2 for large billboards, within city limits.
How do we measure “brightness”?
If you’re wondering what the units mean, cd/m2 is candela steradian per square metre, defined as a unit of illuminance and luminous emittance. For the purpose of our study, we used a calibrated lux meter, which measures illuminance in lux or lumen per square metre, and by fortuitous coincidence, one cd/m2 is equivalent to one lux. For easier understanding, we will be using cd/m2 from this point on, as per the legal limits.
Thus suitably equipped, paultan.org set out on the roads and highways of Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and the Federal Highway, stopping at selected locations where an electronic billboard was casting its light on the road. Since the measurements were taken at midnight, stray illumination from other sources, such as car headlights or buildings, was kept to a minimum while ambient conditions were slightly cloudy.
Readings were taken from five locations – on the LDP at Kelana Jaya station eastbound, on Jalan Maarof at Bangsar Village as well as at Bangsar Shopping Centre, on the Sprint Highway at the Section 17 intersection and at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya on Jalan Utara. Measurement specs call for readings to be taken a metre away, but as we don’t have access to do so, our readings were taken from a standing position as close as we could get to the billboard, typically around 20 to 30 metres away.
Actual findings – brighter than our future!
In Bangsar, readings of 170 and 207 cd/m2 were taken for Bangsar at Bangsar Village and Jalan Maarof, respectively. During measurement, it was noticed the colour and graphics displayed on screen had a significant impact on the light reading (white-based ads give higher numbers) and we opted to only record the maximum value during testing.
At the Sprint Section 17 intersection, a maximum value of 184 cd/m2 was recorded. It must be noted while the reading fell just inside the regulations, standing in front of the billboard as the brightest advertisements were displayed was enough to send Patrick’s, our photographer, camera metering into spasms.
The physical effect was almost bright enough to hurt and very much an annoyance at best. However, these are subjective perceptions and will differ from person to person. Or, as Patrick said, “maybe old people see the light differently.”
Moving along to Petaling Jaya, we stopped at Sheraton PJ, where there was a billboard bright enough to actually cast shadows. We took measurements, ending up up with a surprisingly low reading of 134.7 cd/m2.
Certainly bright, but Mick had earlier suggested there was a certain billboard along the LDP in Kelana Jaya that was bright enough to rival the sun. And thus, it was, where we recorded a scarcely believable reading of 277 cd/m2.
What conclusions can we draw from the measurements taken of the electronic billboards we visited? For one thing, the level of illumination overall is highly dependant on the advertisement, based on the colours and graphics used with white and yellow recording high values.
So, are they legal or illegal?
While yes, all the billboards recorded values inside the allowable limits, these numbers were taken a fair distance away from the actual displays. Had we taken them from a metre away as per the regulations, we are very sure all of them would shoot way past 300 cd/m2. As it is, the Kelana Jaya screen was already measured at 277 cd/m2 from around 30 metres away. From one metre, the number would be sky high!
Even putting raw numbers aside, it’s clear as day (pun very much intended) that driving along in a car, the amount of illumination was certainly bright enough to cause a distraction and momentarily blind the driver. As far as we can measure, a few of them are definitely illegal, and with our own eyes we struggle to believe that they should be allowed at all.
What do you think of our findings? If you’re a driver in and around the Klang Valley, leave a reply below with locations were you feel the luminance of the electronic billboard is too bright.
Comments
I believe all billboards come with day and night mode where night mode being dimmer. It just that the installer/administrator too lazy to configure it.
We live in new Malaysia!
The authorities wont do anything,until there is a huge accident traced to the shit maintained bill boards which blinded the vision of motorists.
Tell us,how many billboard dudes have been hauled up for “GLARING OVERLIGHTING ” ? PRACTICALLY NONE.
Most are too bright at night, definitely impact drivers . I did see a few are dimmed at night.
Definitely inviting more accident.. Even some under bridge spotlight on the opposite of the road is sometimes giving a momentary blind.
Very good that you guys decided to do some empirical testing. It is almost a certainty some displays are uncomfortably bright and annoying and being a significant distraction to motorists. Hope the authorities take action.
If i want bright lights at night, I’d switch on my cabin light all the time.
not only are they too bright, some have too much information which will trigger the curiosity of people and might cause an accident
As someone who is working in this industry, we have insisted our clients not to max brightness on our displays. More often than not our advice is ignored.
If we give a display that is set to a reasonable brightness, then they complain and say they’re not impressed with the quality because the display next door is so much brighter.
A lot of these electronic billboards will pay for themselves once they get advertisers money – how do you get advertisers money? With a high traffic location and setting the brightness so ridiculously high that it “stands out” from others.
We try our best to follow the guidelines set by the city councils when installing the displays and we insist customers to set an acceptable brightness to increase the lifespan of the displays but most of them don’t care. They just want the advertiser money.
boo, shame on you. you are part of the problem
Lmao just send a complain to your council then. The logo and contact is under the screen by law
What they do with their displays after we leave is not our responsibility. You’re like saying car manufacturers should be held responsible if their buyers were caught speeding.
Many are too bright and distracting. Not sure if there is any law, and if there is, if it’s being enforced. The point is, when they are too bright you tend to look away, and you may take your eyes away from the road, leading to an accident. This should come under the purview of NIOSH
Otherside, should concessionaire awarded with compensation when they already have side income?
There’s that one near Icon City LDP / by the suspension bridge above Federal Highway. Every morning drive to work in the early mornings is painful to the eyes.
Zero enforcement by DBKL/MBPJ/whatever majlis bandaraya. Makan gaji buta after collecting advertising license.
The kelana LRT one is famous for being super bright
Thanks for making aware about this issue. Hopefully the authorities does read and make some changes to correct it.
The one beside US embassy is super bright, can even see your future
Brighter than our future..LOL good one Mr.Mohan
I’m glad paultan is highlighting this issue. I remember once JPJ wanted to remove screens from cars because it can be distracting but I believe these billboards are worst.
Government should also regulate the visual aspects like not having a bright white background , not too much motion, subtle animations and no flashes that could affect some people. The one at the jalan Tun Razak underpass near tabung Haji, sometimes it seems like someone is flashing from my rear view mirror… Jalan Raja Chulan, opposite LTAT is also too bright.
Along Jalan Kuala Selangor, at the LDP-Kepong intersection, the billboard is so bright at night that it is an annoyance to the residence living in the condominium across from it in Bandar Sri Damansara. Driving on the ldp towards SS2 from Bandar Utama, you can see that there’s 3-4 large electronic billboards facing the Residence’s Condo at 3Damansara. The entire building is lit up by the amount of lights from all those billboards it’s insane! Especially at 6am when they turn the billboards on at maximum intensity!!
Whilst I agree these billboards can be blinding at night, there’s none are more serious than oncoming vehicles with extremely bright led lights that momentarily blinds you.
Please test it near KLCC /Bangunan Getah…crazy bright!
Yes, the billboard is super bright. During day time, it is acceptable since surrounding are bright as well.
But at night, the brightness should be reduced by at least 50%, it is just a matter of time before someone got into car accident due to the ultra flashy billboard light.