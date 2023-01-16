In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 January 2023 5:36 pm / 0 comments

There are two things going on here, both by BMW dealer Lee Motors in Alor Setar. First, the dealer has broken ground on its new Auto Care showroom in the Kedah state capital, which is set to welcome customers by the first quarter of 2024.

The 50,000 sq.ft. facility will offer more than twice the amount of space compared to the previous location and will be designed based on the latest BMW Retail NEXT concept. Located at Jalan Gangsa, Kawasan Perusahaan Mergong II, it will be able to display up to 16 vehicles comprising of brand new and used cars from BMW Premium Selection.

As for servicing, in addition to two delivery bays, there will be eight work bays – with the potential to be expanded to 12 – and two bays for reception-at-the-car.

“The new and larger facility being constructed by Lee Motors is testament to the strong market growth for the premium segment in this region. With that, we are confident that they will be able to deliver the highest level of Premium Ownership Experience for our customers here,” said Hans de Visser, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“As an authorised BMW dealer for 20 years now and the sole dealer representative for the brand in Kedah, we are committed to mastering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ in the northern region of Malaysia. Driven by a passion to not only introduce new owners to the BMW vehicle of their dreams, we are also looking to create better access to Electrified Mobility here in Kedah,” said Lee Motors MD Eugene Lee, who revealed that the company sold 270 units in 2022.

The second announcement is about new BMW i Charging facilities at the Royal Kedah Club, powered by local charging provider RExharge and presented by Lee Motors and BMW Group Malaysia. Now open for public use, you’ll find an 11 kW AC charger as well as two 60 kW DC fast chargers. Juicing up with the latter will cost RM1.40 per minute, while use of the AC charger is priced at 15 sen per minute or RM9 per hour.