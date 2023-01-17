In International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 January 2023 9:53 am / 2 comments

An article by Variety suggests Amazon Prime Video may part ways with Jeremy Clarkson over his scathing column published in UK’s The Sun last month, which took aim at Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Sources told Variety that the streaming service “won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.”

While Prime Video has yet to comment on the matter, it is understood that there are four more special episodes planned for The Grand Tour, the last of which is set to air in late 2024 (or possibly in 2025). The show first aired in 2016 and brought back the ex-Top Gear trio of Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

While the first three seasons kept to the familiar studio and audience format, season four was dedicated to road trips and adventure specials. In the current fifth season, only one episode – A Scandi Flick – has been aired so far. Meanwhile, Clarkson’s other show on Prime Video – Clarkson’s Farm – is reportedly due to end after its third season, which is expected to be released in 2024.

In the days since his column was published, Clarkson has issued two apologies, with the first being a brief one posted on Twitter on December 19, 2022. “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future,” he wrote at the time.

The second and more length apology was posted to his Instagram account on January 16, 2023, a few hours before a virtual press conference for Clarkson’s Farm was due to take place. In it, he said, “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up.”

“Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded,” he continued.

Clarkson also said he had sent an email to Harry and Meghan to apologise to them, which was acknowledged by a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny,” the statement read.