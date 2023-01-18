In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 January 2023 11:16 am / 0 comments

We’ve just celebrated Christmas and entering 2023, and now, Chinese New Year is just around the corner. New year new car? For those delaying their car purchase to get a newer registration year, the good news is that the promos are still on this month.

Honda Malaysia’s monthly promo takes on a CNY theme, featuring the animal of the upcoming new year – the rabbit. The company’s “Prosperous Rewards” campaign is for cars registered in January 2023, with total savings of up to RM4,000.

Looks like there are no carryover stocks, as this promo is for freshly-made 2023 cars, so you’ll get the new year on your car’s birth cert. Participating models are the City, City Hatchback and Accord.

Naturally, the bigger discount is for the D-segment sedan, which gets RM4,000 off. All five variants of the City sedan and hatch – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM1,000 off. Doesn’t sound like much, but these are brand new 2023 cars and incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be. A RM1k ang pow is still good.