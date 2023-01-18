In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 18 January 2023 2:11 pm / 1 comment

Electric carmaker Tesla has topped the luxury vehicle sales charts in the United States for 2022, beating BMW to the title and becoming the first US carmaker do so in nearly 25 years, according to Automotive News via Teslarati.

The American EV maker was short of the top step by 23,244 units for 2021, but it managed to take the market lead by 156,612 units in 2022, according to Automotive News.

Tesla vehicle deliveries increased 40% in 2022 to 1.31 million units while production grew 47% year-on-year to 1.37 million units, the EV maker revealed in a release at the beginning of this month. Production in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 439,701 units, and the company delivered 405,278 units in that period.

Of these, production of the Model S and Model X accounted for 71,177 units while 66,705 units were delivered, while the Model 3 and Model Y saw 1,298,434 units produced with 1,247,146 units delivered in the full year.

In terms of Q4 2022, production of the Model S and Model X reached 20,613 units and deliveries at 16,147 units, while Model 3 and Model Y production in that period reached 419,088 units and deliveries reached 388,131 units.

Sales in the luxury vehicle segment decreased last year, and the overall market saw a reduction of around 8%, according to the source. Despite the decreases, vehicle registration data in the United States showed that Tesla held a lead of 124,786 units over the nearest luxury segment competitor through October, Teslarati reported.

“Our gate is really our limitation on volume right now in terms of supply. If you want to be at the top of the luxury segment, you’ve got to beat Tesla, and you’ve got to do it with EVs,” Shaun Bugbee of BMW North America told Automotive News.