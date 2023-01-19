In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 19 January 2023 12:53 pm / 0 comments

You’ve already seen the facelifted Mercedes-Benz CLA, so it is now time to focus on the variants from Mercedes-AMG, which are available in four-door Coupe and Shooting Brake guises.

For the entry-level option that is the CLA35 4Matic, styling changes include a new AMG-specific grille featuring vertical slats. This replaces twin-louvre grille used previously, while other revisions are a reshaped front apron and the round badge ahead of the bonnet now bears the AMG emblem instead of the traditional Mercedes-Benz star with a laureal wreath.

Like the normal CLA, the LED headlamps (Multibeam is optional) now sport a new daytime running light signature. The carmaker also added three new wheel designs sized up to 19 inches for the 35 models, with 18-inch units being the default.

The interior updates mirror the CLA too, with the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that eschews the centre console-mounted touchpad. The company has also made the AMG Performance steering wheel part of the standard equipment, and the infotainment system continues to have AMG-specific displays.

As for the CLA45S 4Matic+, it gets the new headlamps and tweaked interior but otherwise remains familiar. The range-topper gains new 19-inch wheels as well as a special variant called the AMG Street Style Edition. The latter comes with a Manufaktur mountain grey magno paintwork and side foiling with the AMG logo and AMG pattern in the chequered flag design, accompanied by fluorescent orange accents.

The special model rolls on 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design finished in matte black with a gloss-turned rim flange, but customers can also order it with forged alloys in a cross-spoke design in matte black with a high-sheen turned rim flange.

Other exterior elements include the AMG Aerodynamics package, the AMG Night package I and II, and AMG fuel filler cap and red-painted brake calipers. Inside, the AMG Street Style Edition carries the same bright orange accents on various touch points, specific ambient lighting and floor mats with ‘Street Style Edition’ lettering.

On the mechanical side of things, the CLA45S 4Matic+ continues to be powered by a M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system with AMG Torque Control. This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

The CLA35 4Matic mirrors the A35 4Matic by gaining a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which includes a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG) that provides 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW). This is integrated into the M260 2.0 litre turbo-four that makes 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm.

Armed with an eight-speed DCT and AMG Performance 4Matic variable all-wheel drive system, the CLA35 4Matic gets from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and will max out at 250 km/h – the performance figures apply to both the Coupe and Shooting Brake body styles.