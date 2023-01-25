A harrowing accident involving two MPVs recently occurred near the Kota Damansara exit on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), with the incident being captured on video and being shared widely on social media.
In the video, we can see the two vehicles involved – a Toyota Veloz and an Innova – driving behind the recording car on the highway, which had both yellow and white dotted lines. As the video progresses, the Innova is seen approaching the right side of the Veloz and getting a little too close for comfort.
Upon realising this, the Innova driver makes a sudden turn to the left but loses control of the vehicle, and in an attempt to correct the course, turns into and hits the Veloz. As a result, the Veloz is sent into the steel barriers, with the coming together also sending the Innova to the concrete barriers on the opposite side of the lane.
Base on observation, nampak kereta hitam tu keliru dengan temporary line warna kuning. Pastu gelabah bila dah rapat dengan kereta putih tu
Twitter user @farhanAhmad04 – the person who posted the video – claimed the Innova driver appeared to be confused by the yellow lines on the road, which are typically there to indicate when lanes are being shifted temporarily to make room for construction projects. It’s known that temporary markings in yellow override the permanent white markings in such areas.
A few users replying to the post questioned how the yellow lines were laid out and said they too would be confused by them. Meanwhile, one user questioned why the Innova driver attempted to overtake on the left lane of the highway. What’s your take on the incident? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
Forget about the marking lines, black car driver didn’t see the white car? Another day, another dumb driver. Pity the Veloz owner, new car already in the workshop
This is real 3rd world country Malaysia road standard. Well done JKR well done Plus. Well done all bangla professional road workers
So you all discounting the the Innova driver might have been micro sleeping?
Typical Malaysia drivers that do not know how to look ahead, be aware of their surrounding and slow down when in doubt. Kaki berat know how to press accelerator only as if his/her father owns the road
Old wife jealous with new wife
It looked like it an intentional act by the Innova owner. If the driver was confused, he/she should slow down the vehicle and not cut into the Veloz’s path.
tido ? mata terpejam ? atau mata ke tempat lain ?
2 weeks ago I pass thru the section, I told my 24 years old son, why they make the yellow dotted like white line, they should make a continuous line so no overtake.
The yellow line is usually created during some side construction by blackening the white line. After a while, both lines will appear and this creates confusion for the drivers.
For example, there is a yellow-and-white line side by side that creates a big confusion for all Federal Highway drivers heading to PJ from KL (near RTM) that is not corrected for years. Yes, for years!!
The thing that needs to be noted is, why the highway management (or any authority) did not do anything to correct these lines.
As usual, some non-responsible staff that needs to look at this matter is sleeping but this time around the management or the top gun needs to take the responsibility of ensuring the lines are corrected and show a good example to their team.
The next question is when are they going to correct this.
Note: Please do not blame these drivers in this scenario since the road is not safe to drive for any vehicles due to confusion of both yellow and white lines that are both visible sides by side.
Dash is already completed. When they are going to remove those barriers? I see no work done there anymore.
Thought he was playing burnout paradise, lmao
This is the result of SrjkC education system everyone is for themselves tamak and obnoxious