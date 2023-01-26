In Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 January 2023 4:18 pm / 0 comments

Are you travelling this Chinese New Year? If you’re on the road, it’s highly likely that you’ve encountered congestion on the highways and the odd emergency lane abuser. These motorists are undeterred by everyone’s dashcams and mobile phone cameras, brazenly cutting queue as if they’re the only ones in a hurry.

Which is why it is great news that the cops now have eyes in the skies to weed out these selfish motorists. Those eyes are drones, and they have been deployed on the North South Highway to capture emergency lane users in the act.

The DJI Matrice 300 RTK drones can capture number plates from as high as 1,500 feet (457 metres) so there’s no escape if you’re caught in the act. The cops will be waiting for you ahead with an immediate on-the-spot saman.

Highway patrol aside, PDRM is also using drones to monitor congested urban areas, sending “Jam Squads” to solve any issues they see from above – see how they’re doing it in Melaka in the video above.

“The drones we use is to ensure smooth traffic flow in this area and other hotspots. The offences that we have identified include the use of the emergency lane, which we have publicised. The use of drones reminds motorists that ‘you are being watched’,” said Mohd Radi Abd Rahman, deputy director of general policing, investigations and resorces at JSPT Bukit Aman.

The empty lane might look tempting, but don’t do it. Cameras are everywhere these days, including some in the sky. Drive safe and be patient when stuck in a jam. Take a break when you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.