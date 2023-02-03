In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 February 2023 3:35 pm / 0 comments

Consecutive weekends for MotoGP testing at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on the weekends of Sunday, February 5 to 7, and Friday, February 10 to 12. Entrance to the grandstand from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm is free for the public with registration attendance using the attached QR code.

Additionally, there will be a Pitlane Walk for fans in the grandstand from 6.30 to 7.00 p.m. on February 10 and 11, limited to the first 1,000 registered Grandstand ticket holders per day. Parking at the SIC Mall area is RM10 for cars and RM5 for motorcycles, while parking at the’PX’ and ‘P’ parking areas is RM5 for cars and RM2 for motorcycles, with parking at all other areas is free.

This will be the first shakedown test for 2023, with many of the MotoGP teams bringing out brand new racing machines after the testing moratorium over the duration of the 2020 to 2022 Covid-19 pandemic.

Winter Test proper, which happens February 10 to 12, will be when wheels are turned in anger, with teams eager to show dominance over rivals.

For Malaysian MotoGP fans, early bird tickets with a 15% discount for the 2023 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia on November 10 to 12 are available and the promotion is valid until March 31. Ticket prices start at RM122.20 for the F Grandstand, RM175.30 for K1, RM293.30 for the Main Grandstand, RM361.30 for the Marc Marquez Tribune, RM433.50 for Premier Roving, and RM544.00 for Premier Seat.