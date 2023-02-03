In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2023 4:40 pm / 8 comments

The Malaysian automotive industry was rocked today by news of the passing of Datuk Aishah Ahmad Badjunaid, the president of the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA). In an official release, the association said Aishah passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 morning in Jeddah and will be buried in Saudi Arabia today.

“Datuk Aishah’s passing is indeed a great loss, not only to all members of the Malaysian Automotive Association but also the entire automotive industry,” read the release.

“Highly respected within the local automotive industry as well as by her foreign counterparts in ASEAN, APEC and the Malaysian government, Datuk Aishah was a legend and one of the leading automotive personalities who devoted the best years of her life contributing to the growth and development of the Malaysian automotive industry with her vision, dedication, and passion,” it continued.

Aishah has held her position since 1991 (MAA was previously known as the Malaysian Motor Traders Association of MMTA) and led MAA to become the leading automotive industry association in the country.

“Under her stewardship, the MAA had grown in terms of stature, memberships and resources. With her leadership and strong commitment, the association has engaged in numerous dialogues, discussions and proposals with the government to resolve industrial issues and review policies to support the expansion and sustenance of automotive industry in Malaysia,” the association said in its release.

In addition to her role as the president of MAA, 71-year-old Aishah is also the chairman of the Automotive Federation Malaysia (AFM) since 1998. AFM is the umbrella association for MAA, the Malaysian Automotive Component Parts Manufacturers (MACPMA) and Motorcycle and Scooter Assemblers & Distributors Association of Malaysia (MASAAM).

At the regional level, Aishah served as president of the ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF) for three terms and helped grow the organisation’s stature and size. One of the highlights of her AAF president from 2015 to 2017 was successfully managing to recruit the Automotive Association of Myanmar (AAM) and Cambodia Automotive Industry Federation (CAIF) as members, bringing the complete ten ASEAN member states industry associations into AAF.

A titan in her own right, Aishah has been involved in the automotive industry for over 40 years, making her one of the longest serving individuals in the field. Her illustrious career started in the mid-1970s with Inchcape Group of Companies in Malaysia, followed by positions in Ford Malaysia and Tractors Malaysia before retiring at Sime Darby Motors – she still continued to serve as a board member at the Sime Darby Group after retiring.

With news of her Aishah’s passing, DRB-Hicom also issued a statement mourning the loss of the MAA president, with DRB-Hicom group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar saying she was is irreplaceable and that her legacy is the impact she made on the industry she so loved.

“Her leadership, vision, and dedication in running the MAA have made a lasting impact on the industry and she will be remembered as a tireless champion for the growth and development of the automotive sector in Malaysia. Her passing is a great loss to the industry and the entire community,” Syed Faisal said. “DRB-Hicome extends its deepest sympathies to Datuk Aishah’s family, friends and colleagues. May Allah bless her soul and place her in Jannah,” the statement read.

We at paultan.org are also saddened by the passing of Datuk Aishah Ahmad Badjunaid and will miss her welcoming nature, insights and engaging discussions with members of the media. We offer our deepest condolences to her family.