In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2023 9:39 am / 3 comments

According to the a report by Bernama, the finance ministry will meet with PLUS Malaysia to get its views on Johor’s request to increase the number of lanes on the Yong Peng-Skudai route of the North-South Expressway (NSE).

Deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the Johor state government was looking to reduce traffic congestion along said route by increasing the number of lanes from the present four to six.

“From Melaka to Seremban, there are already six lanes, while from Seremban to Kuala Lumpur there are eight lanes. (But) when you go to Johor, there are only four lanes, whereas Johor makes such a large contribution to the nation’s wealth and income,” said Ahmad Maslan.

He added that the federal government will also look into the state’s health needs (such as hospitals), flood problems as well as schools in need of repair. The Pontian MP will be heading to Perak for the next budget dialogue session, with this Friday (February 10, 2023) already set as the deadline for the ministry to receive proposals for the revised 2023 Budget.