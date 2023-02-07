In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 February 2023 11:17 am / 0 comments

PLUS users, take note. The North South Highway’s Meru Tunnel from Kuala Kangsar to Ipoh, southbound, will see a temporary closure of the left lane between KM260.30 and KM262.05 for pavement rehabilitation work.

The closure will be activated in stages from today (February 7) till February 16, between 9pm and midnight daily. During this period, a contra flow will be activated at the affected stretch depending on the traffic situation to facilitate smoother flow, PLUS says.

Those heading from the north to Ipoh and KL, follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.