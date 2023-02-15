In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 February 2023 10:51 am / 1 comment

Perak police is offering 50% discounts on saman for today and tomorrow, February 15-16. The campaign is part of the state government’s Hari Bertemu Pelanggan or Customers Day. Payments can be made at the grounds of Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, from 8am to 5pm.

Perak police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Ipoh and its surroundings.