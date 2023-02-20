According to the latest TomTom Traffic Index, Kuala Lumpur drivers spent 159 hours on the road during rush hour traffic in the city centre last year, which is enough time to read approximately 31 books.
Data from the survey also showed of the 159 hours that drivers spent on the road, 75 hours was due to congestion. TomTom also estimated drivers spent RM1,023 on fuel (RM221 due to congestion) and emitted 833 kg of CO2 (180 kg due to congestion).
Other findings from the survey showed the average travel time in the city centre went up last year, with the time taken to travel 10 km increasing to 16 minutes and 10 seconds (up by 1 minute and 40 seconds from 2021). It was also revealed that April 25, 2022 was the worst day to travel through Kuala Lumpur last year, with the average travel time to drive 10 km being 21 minutes.
The TomTom Traffic Index also stated drivers spent an extra 75 hours driving in rush hours over the year, with the worst rush hour being on Thursdays between 6pm to 7pm. It also showed that commuters stand to save 35 hours and RM203 in fuel costs if they worked at home on Thursdays, with these savings further increased to 104 hours and RM609 if they worked from home from Tuesdays to Thursdays.
In terms of rankings, Kuala Lumpur placed 143rd in the TomTom Traffic Index, with first place going to London with an average travel time per 10 km of 36 minutes and 20 seconds. Drivers in London spent the most time in rush hour traffic at 325 hours, paying GBP805 (RM4,292) last year. Read the full report, here.
Comments
We tried allowing staff to WFH. But their productivity drop. Cant reach them during office hours. Not really suitable for Malaysians, because all pandai memalas. Too bad, really.
If they WFH they can wear seluar katok or the tiiniest shorts or skirts possible…kah kah kah…some people just donno how to dress appropriately…go to peoples office like going to pasar malam…no sense of respect for other people…if they cannot enter then make noise on social media and play victim…shame shame shame…they end up becoming a clown and people all over the world are laughing at them…
what people wear none of your business. Why dont you crawl out from B40 first before making noise barking like monkey?
traffic congestion in KV seemed to have increased in the last 1-2 years since MCO, weirdly. Perhaps more people purchased cars during the pandemic, or perhaps working people has shifted locations for jobs.
I lost my job during pandemic and forced to find job in KL. Because more jobs here. So yes I’m one additional car in the traffic jam oso.
My ofis sama. Sebab 2-3 orang memalas, semua kena balik office.
Malaysians and their cars berpisah tiada. apa mau buat?
That 159 hours can be used to 100% a Xenoblade Chronicles game already, that’s no joke.
I completed 90% all quests in Witcher3 while WFH.
Bruh,
I only cleared both XC1 main game and FC for 120 hours. Need to continue with XC2 and Torna before going for XC3. Now 65 hours in XC2.
Nice bro. If you continue to WFH you can easily clear XC2 and buy XC3 and clear it all by the end of this year just by the time you saved in traffic.
We are in 143rd place… that’s very low.
Means is not an issue compare to the world.
In view of our productivity also very low, so no WFH is the right call.
yalah, everyday barking want increase minimum wage. productivity unchanged. only sohai wanna employ the locals here.
Ask the bosses, do they want to save hours or save money?
My office thank god still maintain WFH, Those who mengular or malas are micro managed (They asked for it since productivity dropped). Shows how a great leader > stupid kiasu boss.
Good managers and higher ups can do good for company morale. But as read from here, mostly kiasu managers probably that dont know how to manage unfortunately.
give incentives for people that choose to ride motorcycle and take public transport. those who stay within 5km radius to their office can cycle to work. then we will have less traffic jam.
remember those yellow coloured rental bicycles? all gone now right? because malaysians dont like bicycles. Road dont have safety bicycle lanes. kena horn. Motorbikes ram you. please never propose bicycles ever again.
Scrap cars above 20yrs
Its ok im drive ex5 commute to work in kl