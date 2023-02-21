In International News / By Anthony Lim / 21 February 2023 6:46 pm / 0 comments

This might not go down well with BMW or Land Rover owners, but as the data obtained from an intelligence quotient (IQ) research test shows, you lot aren’t the brightest around, based on what you drive. That’s right, and the argument for that is made via stats presented in a UK study.

Now, before you take out your sledgehammers or pick-axes and head wildly in this – or any – direction, deliberate for a moment on the science presented, and if you think it’s all hogwash after that, feel free to club away in disagreement.

So, here’s the angle of that particular dangle – having heard enough of the term “stupid driver,” the folk at UK website Scrap Car Comparison were curious as to whether the type of car one drives actually correlates with how intelligent one is.

That curiousity developed into a full-fledged research exercise to find out, with the firm then getting over 2,000 Brit drivers to take a standardised IQ test, ranking them based on their intelligence scores in relation to their car brand, of which findings for 22 marques were recorded. Powertrain type, vehicle colour and even personalisation subsets were also grouped and defined.

Smartiest pants? The ones who drive Skodas, because they topped the IQ test with an average score of 99. Suzuki owners weren’t far behind (98.09), with the rest of the top five consisting of Peugeot (97.79), Mini (97.41) and Mazda (95.91) owners.

On the other end of the scale were those with a BMW (91.68) and Fiat (90.14), with the laggards being Land Rover drivers, who didn’t even get to 90, with an average score of 88.58. Hafriz Shah, who has two Range Rovers, eminently disagrees with the findings, although it has been pointed out to him that a Range Rover is not quite a Land Rover, even if they are from the same tree. Alright, we’ll give you a score of 90 then, good sir.

The test also revealed that petrol vehicle drivers had the highest average IQ score (94.35), nudging ahead of hybrid (93.89) owners and diesel (92.91), with electric vehicle (EV) drivers showing the least spark, lagging significantly behind with a 90.19 score.

As for exterior colours, white (95.71) led the colour palette, ahead of grey (94.97) and red (94.88, yay). Of the seven colours sampled in the study, green was dead last at 88.43. The research also gleaned that owners with personalised number plates were less intelligent than those without. So, if you happen to drive a green all-electric BMW with personalised plates, we have news for you.