23 February 2023

Rapid KL has announced that the LRT Bukit Jalil station will have operations extended to 1am on March 4 (Saturday midnight). Interchange stations will also remain open to ensure that passengers can reach their final destination.

While Rapid KL did not explicitly state the reason for the LRT extension, 1am extensions typically happen when the National Stadium or Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil is hosting a big event.

Indeed, there will be a mega one happening at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, where the Malaysia leg of Blackpink’s Born Pink world tour will be happening. The concert starts at 8pm. This most auspicious of dates will also see the Axiata Arena host the Malam Bulan Bintang concert, featuring local legends Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Datuk M. Nasir.

Not one, but two huge concerts at Bukit Jalil means the area will be a warzone. If you’re a BLINK – or more likely a chaperone considering this website’s audience (you’re a cool parent!) – it’s wise to take the LRT. Riders are reminded to use Touch n Go cards, have enough credit in the cards, and wear masks in trains.