Recently, a woman had her handbag stolen after she unlocked her car at a petrol station in Cheras. The incident was captured in a dashcam video that has since been widely spread across social media.
In the 16-second video, we see the victim getting back inside her car, presumably after fuelling up. However, unbeknownst to her, a motorcyclist approaches and waits near the front passenger door, and when she unlocks her car, he swiftly opens the door and grabs the handbag before making his escape with what appears to be an accomplice.
Upon realising what had happened, the woman attempts to stop the motorcyclist but fails and falls to the ground. Since the incident, Cheras district police have issued a statement saying it was aware of the case and is investigating it under Section 395 of the Penal Code.
Location: Jalan Cheras, KL
Preliminary investigations reveal the incident took place at around 9am in the morning and the woman suffered RM500 in losses. The police advised the public not to make any speculations and called on those with any information on the incident to come forward.
This case is a good reminder to us to always be aware of our surroundings. You never know if thieves have already targeted you and are just waiting for the right timing when you unlock your car to steal your belongings. Stay vigilant and seek help from others if you feel you have been “marked.”
Comments
notice the trend here?
snatch theft always motorbike kapcai.
toyota yaris comes with stability control. Driver doesn’t.
Death penalty is still relevant. And that ugly man deserve it
be vigilant…don’t always look at your hp when you are in public/ on the road. many accidents happened due to this..and this robbery is least of the concern so to speak.
In Lowyat /k people say the lady was looking at her receipt and not her smartphone. Either way, your comment still makes sense, don’t look down for too long and always be vigilant
Happened in 2018
If Yaris have Perodua Keyless system whereby you have to press twice to open all doors, this would not have happen! So don’t always complaint about troublesome of pressing twice!
Date stamped on top left of screen grab is 2018
Date stamped on top left of screen grab is 5 years ago
Happened in 2018 as date stamped on top left
dashcam config error. that yaris was not launched in 2018.