In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 February 2023 4:19 pm / 11 comments

Recently, a woman had her handbag stolen after she unlocked her car at a petrol station in Cheras. The incident was captured in a dashcam video that has since been widely spread across social media.

In the 16-second video, we see the victim getting back inside her car, presumably after fuelling up. However, unbeknownst to her, a motorcyclist approaches and waits near the front passenger door, and when she unlocks her car, he swiftly opens the door and grabs the handbag before making his escape with what appears to be an accomplice.

Upon realising what had happened, the woman attempts to stop the motorcyclist but fails and falls to the ground. Since the incident, Cheras district police have issued a statement saying it was aware of the case and is investigating it under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Location: Jalan Cheras, KL

Posted by 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians on Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Preliminary investigations reveal the incident took place at around 9am in the morning and the woman suffered RM500 in losses. The police advised the public not to make any speculations and called on those with any information on the incident to come forward.

This case is a good reminder to us to always be aware of our surroundings. You never know if thieves have already targeted you and are just waiting for the right timing when you unlock your car to steal your belongings. Stay vigilant and seek help from others if you feel you have been “marked.”