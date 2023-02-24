In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 February 2023 9:43 am / 2 comments

JPJ has announced that JWC and QLE are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JWC’, and it was open for tender yesterday, February 23. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on February 27. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Now, you might have already seen the Sarawak series ‘QLE’ on the block, but the deadline has been extended due to a technical error on JPJ’s part. The bidding period started on February 19 and was supposed to end at 10pm yesterday night, but it has been extended to 10pm tonight. Results will be out tomorrow.

