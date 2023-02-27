In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2023 11:57 am / 2 comments

According to a report by Bloomberg, three Southeast Asian countries – the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia – are competing to host an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant for BYD, the world’s second-largest EV maker after Tesla.

In an interview with Ceferino Rodolfo, undersecretary of industry development and trade policy group at the Philippines’ department of trade and industry (DTI), it was revealed that BYD is in an “advanced stage of discussions” with the country.

The carmaker’s representatives had already looked at possible factory sites in the Philippines during a visit last year and may make a decision in the second quarter of this year, said Rodolfo, who also heads the board of investments.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is in talks with BYD over a potential investment in an EV factory, with the local government attempting to lure the carmaker with tax holidays, incentives as well as access to raw materials for producing batteries. These efforts are said to convince BYD to set up shop in Indonesia rather than expanding in a neighbouring country like Thailand.

On the mention of the Land of Smiles, BYD is already set to build its first Southeast Asian EV plant there, although it has yet to be decided if it will be a full-blown or final-assembly plant, with the latter requiring car parts to be shipped in from overseas. Thailand is also the host to Great Wall Motor’s second largest full-production manufacturing facility outside of China, located in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Rayong.

Indonesia and the Philippines together account for almost half of the world’s nickel reserves, making them a good option for producers of EVs and batteries where the metal is key raw material. “We’re (the Philippines) not a low-cost destination, but we are a destination for companies who are looking for solutions for their net zero carbon commitments,” said Rodolfo.

He added that the Philippines has previously missed out on investment opportunities due to its costly power rates, but the country is positioning itself as a hub for sustainable manufacturing facilities. By 2040, it aims to increase the share of renewable energy to half of its electricity mix from around 30% currently.