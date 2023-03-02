In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 March 2023 3:40 pm / 1 comment

Putrajaya police is offering 50% discounts on saman from today till Sunday, March 2-5. The campaign is in conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day. Payments can be made at the customer service centre at Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya, Presint 3, from 8am to 4pm.

Cops from the administrative capital say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Putrajaya and its surroundings.