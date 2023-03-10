In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 10 March 2023 8:35 pm / 0 comments

Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) has announced further details on the KTM Komuter Kajang 2 station – the new station will begin operating from this coming Monday, March 13, with 46 train services available on working days and 33 services on weekends and public holidays.

It said that KTM Komuter trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours and 60 minutes off-peak. On working days, the first train service from Kajang 2 to KL Sentral is at 6.15 am, while the last train from KL Sentral to Kajang 2 is at 10.45 pm.

On weekends and public holidays, the first train from Kajang 2 station is at 7.11 am and the last train from KL Sentral is at 10.43 pm.

Users are encouraged to use Komuter Link or Touch ‘n Go cards as a mode of payment to ensure smooth movement to the destination as well as reducing congestion at the station. The latest timetable can be found on the KTMB official website or via the MyRailtime app.

The RAC said the station, which is built on an area of 87,120 sq ft, has the ability to handle 400 passengers at a time. It has 500 parking bays (with a maximun parking charge of RM5.50 a day), four escalators, a pedestrian bridge with a lift, eight kiosks and facilities/accessibility for people with disabilities.