By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2023 1:41 pm

For Malaysia’s middleweight cruiser market, the 2023 WMoto Bobbie VII has made its appearance, priced at RM35,888. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

With two colour choices on offer – Matte Black and Metallic Black – there was also a surprise reveal of the Bobbie VII cruiser with combination sidecar during the launch at CA Cycle Advance in Kajang. Currently pending VTA approval, no information was officially released as to the price of the Bobbie VII sidecar but a source said, “if approved it will be around RM50,000-plus.”

The Bobbie VII is powered by a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 693 cc. Power is rated at 74 hp at 8,500 rpm with 643 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Tipping the scales at 211 kg, the Bobbie VII uses telescopic forks in front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers in the rear. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear with two-channel ABS as standard.

Styling wise the Bobbie VII follows traditional cruiser styling with a classic fuel tank holding 15-litres. Seating is a two-piece affair for rider and pillion, with a brass “Bobbie” logo adorning the rear of the seat lip.

LED lighting is used throughout and the instrument panel is a combination digital and analogue LCD readout. Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port for the rider’s electronics.