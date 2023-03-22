In Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 March 2023 7:09 pm / 0 comments

The Johor state government plans to develop a mechanism in support of electric vehicle usage in the future, with the involvement of relevant industries, Bernama has reported.

The move was in line with the Johor state government’s initiative for increasing electric vehicle usage in the state, said Johor menteri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who added that the move was also in tandem with the initiative by neighbouring Singapore to cease its registration of new petrol-powered vehicles in 2030.

“It is inevitable, which means that Johor must have a plan to establish a collaboration with local authorities. I will discuss this matter with state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani [for] a mechanism that is more organised and strategic, involving industries that have a power source to support our strategy [on EVs] in years to come,” Onn Hafiz said.

The Johor menteri besar and the Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran also discussed the city-state’s adoption of electric vehicles when the two met last month, according to Bernama. Separately, the meeting also discussed a proposal for the introduction of a ferry service between the Puteri Harbour Terminal in Johor and Tuas in Singapore, the report added.

In June last year, the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) replaced five of its official vehicles with EVs, and was done as part of the council’s long-term plan towards making the district in Johor a modern and environmentally friendly place, according to its mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman. Among the vehicles presented by the city council in June 2022 were a Tesla Model 3 and a Hyundai Ioniq 5.