24 March 2023

Under distributorship of Edaran Modenas (EMOS), Kawasaki Malaysia has opened its first 4S centre located in Section 15, Shah Alam, Selangor. Known as Kawasaki Shah Alam, the opening of the 4s centre was attended by EMOS CEO Roslan Raskan, chief marketing officer George Kashiwagi and CEO of Kawasaki Shah Alam, Datuk Chear Kin Keong.

Aside from sales of Kawasaki motorcycles, spare parts and service, Kawasaki Shah Alam is also listed as a Kawasaki All Star outlet. This means Kawasaki riders and fans can purchase all current model Kawasakis from small to large engine capacities, as well as Kawasaki off-road models.

“Looking around at Kawasaki Shah Alam, I am inspired that this first-of-its- kind experiential store will also be a platform for the Kawasaki community to experience a wide range of KAwasaki’s innovative products in an immersive setting. As we believe that the true success story of the Kawasaki brand lies in its people,” said Roslan.

“All our KAWASKI All Stars adopted the design and built of the Kawasaki Plazas in Japan by emphasizing on product display and visual merchandising, we believe that by sharing the same design aspects and beliefs, the showroom will make the visitors leave feeling a sense of belonging and fulfilled. In other words, giving them a taste of the Kawasaki experience: where culture meets interest,” said Kashiwagi.