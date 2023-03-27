An Ipoh cyclist won his case against the Sungai Siput, Perak, town council, and the Perak District and Land Office, for negligence in road construction and maintenance. Plaintiff Ernest Balasingam, an Industrial Relations lawyer, in a suit filed in the Sungai Siput Magistrate’s Court, sued for damage and injuries sustained when he crashed while cycling over an unmarked speed hump in the road.
In his suit, Ernest filed claim against the Sungai Siput Town Council, the Perak District and Land Office, the Public Works Department, the Perak State government as well as the Federal government. Ernest sustained injuries when he was cycling downhill and encountered an unmarked speed bump near the Kampung Kening secondary school on the Kampung Pisang to Jalong Tinggi road which caused him to crash.
Ernest’s initial suit named the Federal and State governments and the local council as all parties refused to assume responsibility for signage and markings for the . After investigation, it was determined jurisdiction for the road fell under the state government and local council with the suit against the Federal government thus withdrawn.
In the location in the suit, the speed bump was constructed by an unknown party. During the initial issue of the Notice of Demand, no party responded in respect of liability with the plaintiff, resulting in all parties mentioned.
Speaking to paultan.org Ernest said roads not maintained is a breach of statutory duty on the part of the authorities. “There is legal provision to hold them (authorities) liable for breach of statutory duty, in this case, a lack of proper signage and markings,” said Ernest.
Comments
I’m not surprised.
The roads near my place has been repaved but it’s now been 2 weeks and still no lane marking nor the speed humps painted. Lucky most are local residents so we are aware of the existing speed humps… Visitors not so lucky. Newly paved speed humps are virtually invisible.
If lawyer crashed while avoiding a buffalo, should he immediately look for the owner? The owner says, “I’m very poor, take the buffalo now!’ What if cyclist crashed badly while staring at pretty girl jogging? Sue the girl? The girl says, “pay attention to the road, not my backside, Sorhai!
1) it depends if buffalos are allowed to be on the road
2) pretty girl jogging is allowed, so he cannot sue
3) speed bump must have signboard and marking. this one did not.
Well done sir, if only all Malaysian who encounter similar fate did the same, we’d see better quality roads throughout.
his cannondale road bike crash wor…. luckily not a supersix evo bike else the council will need to pay even more.