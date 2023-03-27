In Local News, Public Transport / By Paul Tan / 27 March 2023 9:00 pm / 0 comments

Hai Dash. KJ line train service moves slower and stops longer at each station due to damage to the train connection system at Taman Bahagia Station. The rectification works are ongoing. Sorry for the inconvenience. – Sam — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) March 27, 2023

LRT Kelana Jaya line is currently experiencing a disruption due to damage to the train connection system at Taman Bahagia station.

Trains from Putra Heights currently turn back at Ara Damansara (KJ26), while the trains from Gombak will turn back at Asia Jaya (KJ21). In addition, there will be trains moving between Ara Damansara to Kelana Jaya, and from Kelana Jaya to Asia Jaya.

To get between Kelana Jaya, Taman Bahagia, Taman Paramount and Asia Jaya stations, there will be buses with frequencies of between 10-15 minutes.

Rapid KL’s technical team is already at Taman Bahagia to repair the fault.

UPDATE: According to Rapid KL’s Twitter account, service has been restored as of 10pm today.