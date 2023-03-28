In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 28 March 2023 9:53 am / 1 comment

First introduced by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM ) in 2019, the Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP) offers value-added benefits beyond the standard coverage you get from regular car insurance plans.

Serving to support Volkswagen owners in the event of an accident or natural disaster, the VIP includes 24-hour emergency towing and roadside assistance with a dedicated team ready to help you anytime.

The plan also covers various expenses incurred by these unfortunate and unforeseen incidents, with no excess fees, no betterment cost and an agreed value of up to 10 years. Additionally, claims are processed quickly and easily to ensure repairs are carried out as soon as possible using only 100% genuine Volkswagen parts.

Should the car’s body require repair work, it will be done at trusted Volkswagen authorised body and paint centres in accordance with manufacturer’s standards and in compliance with all local regulations.

Purchasable at any Volkswagen authorised dealership in the country when registering a new car or during road tax renewal, the VIP is available for all Volkswagen cars regardless of their age. The VIP programme also has trusted names listed as partner panel insurers, including Allianz General Insurance, AXA Affin General Insurance, Etiqa General Takaful, Zurich Takaful General Insurance and MSIG Insurance.