In Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 March 2023 4:21 pm / 0 comments

Here’s one of the latest automotive start-ups to emerge – Hiperon Motors, a Malaysian firm has produced its first digital renderings of an electric or hydrogen-powered luxury crossover dubbed the Fosslin, Car Scoops has reported. According to Hiperon, the name Fosslin comes from combing the Norwegian words ‘foss’ for waterfall, and ‘lyn’ for lightning.

Little is known about the origins of Hiperon beyond its own claim of being from Malaysia, except for a brief description that implies the firm is “from Asia to America” – suggesting there is a hub of operations in America – and continues to state that the Fosslin is designed in Europe by automotive design studio One One Lab.

According to the Hiperon website, the Fosslin measures 4,880 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,689 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, which would position the start-up’s EV/hydrogen powered model in between the Tesla Model X and Model Y, although its wheelbase measurement is closer to that of the larger Tesla.

Key statistics offered by the Hiperon website claim a range of 450 km form a 95 kWh battery pack, with a powertrain producing 480 hp and 670 Nm of torque and weighing in at 2,485 kg. Its claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time is five seconds, with a top speed of “up to 260 km/h”. Being battery-electric or hydrogen-powered, claimed CO2 emissions is zero.

Key features according to the Hiperon website state the Fosslin wears 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season tyres, while its coupé-SUV form is topped by a panoramic glass roof. LED lighting features in its grille, and also has door opening light projectors, or puddle lamps.

Safety features include a suite of systems including a 360-degree camera pack, blind spot monitor, traffic sign recognition, lane assist, and more. Conveniences will include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 3D sound system, wireless charging pad, six USB-C ports and a 17-inch OLED screen, though the latter hasn’t been shown in the firm’s images.

According to Car Scoops, Hiperon has promised for the Fosslin to become available in Asia, Europe and North America, although pricing has not been revealed. This initial run will be comprised of five battery-electric units and five hydrogen-powered units, with the first units to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.