29 March 2023

PLUS has announced the opening of a new petrol station on the North South Highway. It is a Shell station, located at KM297.2 on the stretch from Bangi to Kajang, northbound.

Other than the usual Shell Select store, it appears from the picture that the new petrol station doesn’t have an attached fast food or beverage outlet, which is quite common these days.

Anyhow, an extra petrol station on this busy stretch of the NSE is good news for daily commuters and long haul travellers alike. Drive safe and always take a break when you’re starting to feel drowsy.