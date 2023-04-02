In Cars, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 2 April 2023 7:10 pm / 0 comments

The next generation Toyota Tacoma is expected to be unveiled soon, with Toyota USA having released two teasers on it already. The first is this shadowy image above.

This was then followed by a photo of the existing Toyota Tacoma in front of a Brazil patent office, with the number plate 040423, which could point to a April 4, 2023 unveiling date.

The patent office reference in the teaser is most likely related to leaked patent images from the Brazil patent office that we saw back in January 2023. Now you might be wondering why are we so interested in an American market pickup truck?

Well it seems that Toyota’s pick-up truck models such as the upcoming Tacoma and Hilux are expected to be consolidated in their development, and as such the Hilux that will be received by Malaysia and neighbouring markets will be more closely related to the Tacoma than the two have previously been. The 2018 Hilux facelift has already adopted the grille design from these American versions of Toyota pickup trucks.

The new Tacoma is expected to share its TNGA-F underpinnings with the Tundra, Lexus LX and the 300 Series Land Cruiser, which will offer a range of powertrains including the manufacturer’s turbocharged petrol V6 and inline-four petrol engines.

The TNGA-F truck package is also heavily rumoured to debut a new 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine with a 48V mild hybrid assist system. Toyota currently has no 48V system offered in any of its cars.