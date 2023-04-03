In BYD, Cars, China / By Paul Tan / 3 April 2023 3:24 pm / 4 comments

BYD has revealed official pix and initial details of its most compact electric car yet, the BYD Seagull. It slots in below the BYD Dolphin in the BYD line-up, and since the Dolphin is priced at RM104k in Thailand, we can expect the Seagull to be priced in the 5 digit range.

How much exactly? It seems the Chinese market RRP is between 80,000 to 100,000 yuan, so that translates to between RM51k to RM64k. The Dolphin goes for as much as 136,800 (RM88k) in China, but ended up RM104k in Thailand, so could we be looking at RM60-70k for the Seagull in the ASEAN market?

The BYD Seagull measures 3,780 mm long, 1,715 mm wide and 1,540 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. That’s around the size of a Myvi, which measures 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The larger Dolphin is 345 mm longer, 55 mm wider and is 30 mm taller.

Powering the Seagull is a choice of either a 74 hp or 94 hp electric motor. It will have two battery options – 30 kWh and 38 kWh, which will allow a range of up to 305 km or 405 km respectively.

There are rumours that at least one of these battery packs will be a new type of battery called sodium ion (instead of lithium ion) but we’ll wait for the official unveiling which is expected to be on April 18.