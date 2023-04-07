In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 7 April 2023 1:52 pm / 0 comments

With the 2024 Hyundai Kona unveiled in December last year, the Korean manufacturer has now released more details of the second-generation B-segment crossover for its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), along with new image galleries showcasing the Limited, N Line and Electric variants.

As the case tends to be with new vehicles, the Hyundai Kona is now larger in key dimensions for its latest iteration, measuring 4,355 mm long (150 mm longer), 1,825 mm wide (25 mm wider), with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm (60 mm longer).

The battery-electric variant is called the Kona Electric, and this is offered with two battery capacities. The base 48.6 kWh battery offers 133 hp and 255 Nm of torque for the sole choice of a 2WD drivetrain, while the larger, 64.8 kWh battery offers a higher 201 hp peak output figure and the same 255 Nm torque output, and is rated for 416 km of range based on Hyundai’s internal estimates; the standard battery gets 315 km of range.

When specified with the 64.8 kWh battery, the Kona Electric gets 400-volt electrical infrastructure and supports fast charging that yields a 10-80% state of charge in 43 minutes. Meanwhile, the onboard vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability outputs up to 1.7 kW for supplying external electrical devices.

Design cues unique to the Kona Electric are active grille shutters, an i-Pedal (one-pedal) driving mode, and a Smart Regenerative System that adjusts the vehicle’s energy regeneration according to traffic conditions in real time.

Meanwhile for the internal combustion versions, the second-generation Kona gets two petrol powertrains. The first is a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle engine producing 147 hp at 6,200 rpm and 179 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, and sends drive to a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (CVT gearbox).

The Limited and N Line variants of the 2024 Kona are specified with a 1.6 litre direct-injection, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 190 hp at 6,000 rpm and 264 Nm of torque from 1,700 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Outputs for the turbocharged petrol unit are sent to the driven wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission; petrol powered variants of the Kona are offered in FWD and AWD.

As with its first-generation predecessor, the latest Kona gets different rear suspension layouts depending on the driveline selected. Like before, FWD variants get a torsion beam rear axle configuration which Hyundai says ahas been refined, while AWD versions get a multi-link rear suspension setup that includes a stabiliser bar; the Kona Electric gets the rear multi-link setup of the latter, and all use MacPherson struts for front suspension.

For advanced safety kit, the second-generation Kona gets the Hyundai SmartSense suite that includes Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) and a blind spot view monitor that sends a video feed to the driver’s instrument cluster. Further conveniences include smart cruise control, navigation-based smart cruise control with stop and go, parking distance warning and remote start.

Also included are forward collision avoidance assist (AEB) with junction turning support, blind spot collision warning, intelligent speed limit assist, high beam assist, surround view monitor, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, rear occupant alert with safe exit warning, and parking collision avoidance assist-reverse.

Also joining the 2024 Kona’s kit list is Digital Key 2 Touch, which uses near-field communication (NFC) technology on smartphones and smart watches that allows drivers to leave the physical key to the vehicle at home and instead use a compatible smartphone to lock, unlock and start the vehicle. Digital Key 2 Touch can be shared among up to three persons, and access can be revoked by the vehicle owner at any time.

Infotainment is shown via the set of dual 12.3-inch widescreen displays, which integrates the audio-video navigation (AVN) system. Audio comes courtesy of an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system, and the front occupants get access to a 12-volt power outlet and two USB-C chargers, including one with data support, plus wireless device charging and two USB-C outlets in the rear passenger compartment.

For the United States market, the second-generation Hyundai Kona will arrive in showrooms at dealers in the Northern Hemisphere summer first as internal combustion variants, followed by the Kona Electric in late-autumn this year.

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona Electric

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona N-Line

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona Limited