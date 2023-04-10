In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 April 2023 10:27 am / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Seremban R&R in Negeri Sembilan (KM272.2 northbound) has reopened to the public from April 6.

Back in January, the station was closed for upgrading works and the reopening date given was April 12, so it’s ahead of schedule. Note that this is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which was open throughout.

So, now you can refuel again while taking a break at the Seremban R&R. FYI, the nearest northbound petrol station is another Petronas at KM297.2. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.