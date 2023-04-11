In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 April 2023 3:50 pm / 0 comments

Hap Seng Star, together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM), has launched its latest Autohaus located in Bukit Tinggi to serve customers in the Klang region. The new facility has a built-up area of 49,543 square feet and was constructed on over 142,000 square feet of land.

The new Bukit Tinggi Autohaus features a showroom floor with enough capacity to showcase up to 45 cars as well as a lifestyle retail experience section for official Mercedes-Benz accessories and merchandise. Other amenities include the Star Lounge, a self-service cafe, kid’s playroom and a ladies’ powder room.

To handle customers’ cars, the facility is also staffed by trained Mercedes-Benz technicians that are equipped for scheduled service maintenance and major repairs. The service capacity is 900 cars a month, but this can be increased in the future when needed.

For a comprehensive service experience, Hap Seng Star also offers its Express Service 2.0, pick-up and delivery, drop-and-go service booking, wheel alignment and balancing, electrical diagnosis and repairs, paint coating, glass tinting along with insurance and warranty claims at its Autohaus.

“The launch of the Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Bukit Tinggi is a testament of our joint commitment to redefine a luxurious brand experience for our Malaysian customers, at every point of their journey. Mercedes Benz-Malaysia has always been steadfast in growing the brand’s luxury retail presence which aims to further enhance our offerings and customer experience in the areas of sales and service to meet evolving customers’ needs,” said Sagree Sardien, president and CEO of MBM.

“The new state-of-the-art Autohaus features increased capacity for customer service, with digital transformation and high focus on data protection, and additional amenities for a seamless and sustainable brand experience that Mercedes-Benz can exclusively offer,” she added.

On the sustainability front, the building has been certified with a ‘Bronze’ award by GreenRE and features a rain water harvesting system. Mercedes-EQ customers will also be able to charge their electric vehicles at the Autohaus, which has a 120 kW DC charger and dedicated EV charging facility with four vehicle bays.

“Bukit Tinggi is a prominent and established township and we want to be where our customers are, and deliver to them the best customer services and retail experience,” commented Harald Behrend, group COO of Hap Seng Consolidated and chief executive of Hap Seng Group Automotive Division.

“In today’s context, we are cognisant that the customer experience is equally as important as the product offering, and thus, together with Mercedes-Benz, we aim to capitalise on the immense auto business opportunities within the Bukit Tinggi region and growing it into a significant auto hub in the years to come,” he added.

With the launch of the Bukit Tinggi Autohaus, Hap Seng Star’s portfolio of Mercedes-Benz dealerships increases to nine, with other locations being Kuala Lumpur, Kinrara, Balakong, Jalan Ipoh, Setia Alam, Melaka, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. The company also operates a standalone Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Centre in Kinrara as well as a body and paint centre in Shah Alam.