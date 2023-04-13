In Cars, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 13 April 2023 7:39 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has released more teaser images for the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma, this time revealing that it will come with a hardcore offroader trim level called ‘Trailhunter’.

This image of the rear bumper you see above shows a rear bumper and tow hooks from Australian offroading brand ARB, which has become a household name synonymous with truck accessories.

There’s also an image of the new Tacoma’s headlamps sporting the Trailhunter word at the top outer edge. The headlamps look identical to the ones featured on the images filed with the patent office which we’ve embedded below.

Toyota says the new Tacoma Trailhunter will feature ‘legendary offroad and overlanding credibility’ with ‘purpose-built engineering and robust components’.

Toyota’s pick-up truck models such as this upcoming Tacoma and the Hilux sold in our market are expected to be consolidated in their development, and as such the Hilux that will be received by Malaysia and neighbouring markets will be more closely related to the Tacoma than the two have previously been.

The new Tacoma is expected to share its TNGA-F underpinnings with the Tundra, Lexus LX and the 300 Series Land Cruiser.