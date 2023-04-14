In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 April 2023 5:05 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that JWE and QAB_G are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JWE’, and it will open for tender tomorrow, April 15. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm tomorrow April 19. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Sarawak series ‘QAB_G’. The bidding period starts on April 16 and will close at 10pm on April 20. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.