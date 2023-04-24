In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 24 April 2023 12:01 am / 1 comment

Doubtless many of you are currently preparing (or have already set off on) your trips back to your respective hometowns, in order to take advantage of the long weekend as part of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays. As you all know, any balik kampung journey comes with the prospect of long jams as the highways get choked up by all the increased traffic.

Now, you can check out the traffic conditions before you set off using the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) CCTV feed, which monitors all the major highways in the country in real time. This allows you to scope out individual sections of each highway and look out for any congestion that may occur. You can check it out via the official LLM website or Jalanow.com, the latter making it easier for you to pick the highway.

You can also look out for up-to-date traffic alerts via either LLM or PLUS Malaysia via their respective Twitter feeds. Last but not least, all of us at paultan.org wish you a safe and pleasant journey, wherever it takes you. Drive safe and obey all traffic laws and speed limits, and as always we wish you Selamat Hari Raya!