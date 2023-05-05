In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 May 2023 4:11 pm / 0 comments

Following an announcement made the previous March, Malaysian motocross riders can now purchase the 2023 Kawasaki KX250 and KX250X, priced at RM35,000 and RM35,500, respectively. Both the KX250 and the KX250X are for off-road use only and cannot be road registered due to the lack of road legal hardware such as lights, mirrors and turn signals.

Power for both KW models comes from a liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder displacing 249 cc, mated to a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Kawasaki Malaysia did not release any power numbers for the KX250 while 6.2-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Designed for competition purposes, the KX250 gets electric starting, launch control and a Renthal Fatbar handlebar which is adjustable for riding position. Suspension uses 48 mm diameter upside-down forks with adjustable compression and rebound damping giving 314 mm of travel.

Meanwhile, the rear end is held up with Kawasaki’s Uni-Tak rising rate suspension with adjustable dual-range compression, rebound and adjustable preload damping with 316 mm of suspension travel. In terms of suspension adjustment, the front forks offer 23 levels of compression damping and 20 levels of rebound while the rear mono shocks gives 21 levels of compression and 38 levels of rebound.

Wheel sizing differs between the KX250 and KX250X, with the KX250 being more competition oriented, getting a 21-inch front and 19-inch rear spoked wheels, shod with 80/100 and 110/90 rear tyres. The KX250X comes with same size front wheel as the KX250 but gets an 18-inch rear spoked wheel shod with 110/100 rubber.

Another major difference between the KX250 and KX250X is the KX250 omits the side stand while for the KX250X it comes as standard. Braking is identical on both motocrossers, with a single 270 mm disc and two-piston calliper in front and a single-piston calliper with 2450 mm disc in the back.

For dimensions, the KX250 has a wheelbase of 1,485 mm, a seat height of 950 mm and a ground clearance of 335 mm, and a claimed weight of 107.3 kg. Corresponding measurements on the KX250X are 1,480 mm ground clearance, 945 mm seat height and 330 mm of ground clearance.