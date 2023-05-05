In International News / By Mick Chan / 5 May 2023 2:46 pm / 1 comment

HIF Global Haru Oni eFuels pilot plant, Punta Arenas, Chile

Synthetic fuels producer HIF Global has announced that it has received the Texas Commission on Environment Quality (TCEQ) Air Quality Permit, which authorises the fuels producer to construct and operate a new eFuels facility in Matagorda, Texas in the United States.

“In Texas, we are taking eFuels to the next level of commercial scale, and we are now permitted to construct the largest eFuels facility in the world, to produce approximately 200 million gallons per year of shipping fuel and eGasoline, the equivalent of decarbonising over 400,000 cars on the road today,” said HIF Global executive director Meg Gentle.

The carbon-neutral shipping fuel and petrol will be produced from approximately 2 million tonnes of recycled carbon dioxide, which is to be combined with around 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen separated from water using renewable electricity, to achieve the aforementioned annual volume of 200 million gallons or 750 million litres of shipping fuel and petrol by 2027.

Construction of the Matagorda eFuels plant will commence in 2024, which is estimated to create 4,500 direct jobs, along with more than 100 permanent operating jobs.

HIF Global opened its pilot eFuels plant in Punta Arenas, Chile last December, which was officiated by automotive partner Porsche. The German manufacturer has already started using synthetic fuels in its European-based one-make racing series, and wider use will apply to its experience centres to help its combustion-engined cars run closer to carbon neutrality.

Earlier in 2022, Porsche invested a US$75 million (RM316.1 million) stake in HIF Global for the initiation of eFuels production. Following pilot output of eFuels from the Chile facility, wider-scale production from this plant will commence in 2024, which will see output reach 55 million litres in that year. This will grow to 550 million litres a year by 2026, Porsche R&D chief Steiner has previously stated.

While Porsche targets for 80% of all of its new cars sold to fully electric, that still leaves 20% with ICE-based powertrains. There are also approximately 70% of all Porsche 911s ever produced since 1963, still on the road, according to Steiner.