In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2023 3:02 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that DET and VKS are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Kelantan’s latest running number series is ‘DET’, and it will open for tender tomorrow, May 6. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 10. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Selangor series ‘BRL’. The bidding period starts on May 10 and will close at 10pm on May 14. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Besides a former PM who goes by the nom de plume Che Det, who should go for DET and what could it potentially spell?