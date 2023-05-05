In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2023 4:58 pm / 0 comments

KTM has announced that its Komuter service, specifically the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang line, will face delays on May 11 and May 13. The former is a Thursday, a work day, while May 13 is a Saturday.

According to the railway operator, the service disruption is to facilitate infrastructure and track works as part of the KVDT2 project between Bangi and Seremban stations. As such, only one track will be used by all KTM trains, except at Labu station – see the graphic above.

Take note, KTM Komuter regulars, especially those who use the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang line to commute. It’s May 11 and 13 (two days) and not May 11 to 13. You can view the revised train schedule on the KTMB Mobile app.