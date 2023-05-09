In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 May 2023 9:35 am / 0 comments

PLUS has shared on its social media an announcement by a contractor that is in charge of road works at the Nilai Impian 2 roundabout area. It says that the exit to Nilai Impian after the Nilai PLUS toll plaza will be closed to traffic today, May 9.

The closure of the main entrance to the Nilai Impian township is for road repair works following water pipe installation. To get to the Sime Darby township, motorists can head to the second slip road further down from the main one.

Crew will be stationed there to direct traffic. Be alert and follow their instructions as well as the temporary road signs. There might be some congestion at the detour, but this road repair and closure is just a one-day job. Drive safe.