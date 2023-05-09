In Bikes, Electric motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 May 2023 6:17 pm / 0 comments

2023 SarkCyber HC200

Electric scooter (e-scooter) brand SarkCyber makes its entry into the Malaysia market with the Sarkcyber HC10 and HC200. SarkCyber originates from Shanghai, China and is distributed in Malaysia under Superlux Auto with pricing to be determined.

On display at the recent Malaysia Autoshow were two e-scooters from SarkCyber, the HC10 and HC200. Both are designed for urban use and fall into two specific performance groups.

The HC10 comes with a larger battery pack rated at 60 volts and 45 Ah. The 6.5 kW electric motor is mid-mounted with Gates belt drive to the rear wheel while top speed is governed to 90 km/h.

2023 SarkCyber HC10

Charging time for the HC10 is claimed to take two hours to 80% battery capacity from zero using domestic current. Weight for the HC10 is rated at 156 kg with dual batteries and range is listed as 150 km at 45 km/h.

Moving on to the HC200, this urban e-scooter comes with a governed top speed of 75 km/h with a 4.0 kW peak power hub-mounted motor. Range is claimed to be 50 km from a 3.5 hour charge using domestic current while curb weight of the HC200 is listed as 99 kg.

GALLERY: 2023 SarkCyber HC10