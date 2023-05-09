In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 May 2023 6:51 pm / 0 comments

Yamaha MT-25

Owners of the Yamaha YZF-R25 and MT-25 in Malaysia be advised a recall has been issued for a brake issue. Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) issued a recall notice for Yamaha R25 and MT-25 for inspection of the ABS hose routing in line with Yamaha specifications.

R25 sportsbike frame numbers affected are PMYRG7510N0000101 to PMYRG7510P0001294. For the MT-25 naked sports, affected frame numbers are PMYRG7520N0000101 to PMYRG7520P0001412.

Yamaha YZF-R25

Owners of the affected frame numbers will receive individual notification from the second week of May 2023. Upon receipt of the notice, customers should contact HLYM authorised dealers or HLYM directly for a service appointment.

Should the R25 or MT-25 be found unsafe to ride before receipt of the notice, customers should proceed directly to HLYM authorised dealers or to HLYM. More information is available on the HLYM website or the Yamaha Motor Malaysia app.