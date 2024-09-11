Suzuki Malaysia recalls Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike for rear tyre issue

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 11 2024 3:12 pm

A rear tyre issue has caused the 2023 and 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE to be recalled in Malaysia. According to the recall notice, the original equipment rear tyre fitted to the V-Strom 800 DE may develop cracking or other deformation of the tyre tread.

Continued use may result in portions of the tyre tread separating from the carcass affecting vehicle dynamics. Importers Suzuki Malaysia (SMSB) advise V-Strom 800 DE owners to avoid riding or allowing anyone else to ride the motorcycle until the recall service is completed.

Owners of the V-Strom 800 DE may connect the SMSB service centre at 03-5566 5660/+6019-228 8965 from Monday to Friday from 8.20 am to 6 pm if further information is required. Should you no longer own this particular model of the V-Strom 800 DE in Malaysia, please inform SMSB or any authorised Suzuki Malaysia dealer with change of owner information.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.