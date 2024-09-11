JPJ recalls – Toyota 24,345 units, Mercedes 10,978 units; Honda bikes 205 units, Suzuki bikes 345 units

Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota / By Mick Chan / September 11 2024 12:27 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) of Malaysia has issued its latest list of product recalls from several automotive brands in Malaysia, and the latest list involves Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, as well as motorcycle brands Honda and Suzuki. The following are the make and model of affected vehicles, as published by the JPJ; click on the vehicle brand names below for the respective brands’ information on recalls.

Toyota

Toyota Vios (March 2023 – January 2024) – 24,345 units

Click to enlarge

Mercedes-Benz

A 200 (2017-2024) – 1,090 units

A 250 (2017-2024) – 2,397 units

A 250 4Matic (2017-2024) – 408 units

AMG A 45 S 4Matic (2017-2024) – 38 units

AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic (2017-2024) – 90 units

B 200 (2017-2024) – 30 units

CLA 200 (2017-2024) – 6 units

CLA 250 (2017-2024) – 1 unit

EQA 250 (2017-2024) – 487 units

EQB 350 4Matic (2017-2024) – 255 units

GLA 200 (2017-2024) – 1,373 units

GLA 250 (2017-2024) – 1,553 units

GLA 250 4Matic (2017-2024) – 221 units

GLB 200 (2017-2024) – 448 units

GLB 250 4Matic (2017-2024) – 449 units

AMG A 35 4Matic (2017-2024) – 413 units

AMG A 45 S 4Matic (2017-2024) – 238 units

AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ (2017-2024) – 385 units

AMG GLA 34 4Matic (2017-2024) – 358 units

AMG GLA 45 4Matic+ (2017-2024) – 6 units

AMG GLB 35 4Matic (2017-2024) 141 units

AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ (2017-2023) – 75 units

AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ (2017-2023) – 1 unit

GLE 450 4Matic (2017-2023) – 61 units

GLS 450 4Matic (2017-2023) – 9 units

Maybach GLS 600 4Matic (2017-2023) – 1 unit

AMG EQE 53 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 18 units

AMG EQS 53 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 3 units

EQE 350+ (August 2022- May 2024) – 298 units

EQE 500 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 121 units

EQS 580 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 4 units

Boon Siew Honda

CBR250RR (2022) – 205 units

Suzuki Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.