JPJ recalls – Toyota 24,345 units, Mercedes 10,978 units; Honda bikes 205 units, Suzuki bikes 345 units

The road transport department (JPJ) of Malaysia has issued its latest list of product recalls from several automotive brands in Malaysia, and the latest list involves Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, as well as motorcycle brands Honda and Suzuki. The following are the make and model of affected vehicles, as published by the JPJ; click on the vehicle brand names below for the respective brands’ information on recalls.
- Toyota Vios (March 2023 – January 2024) – 24,345 units
- A 200 (2017-2024) – 1,090 units
- A 250 (2017-2024) – 2,397 units
- A 250 4Matic (2017-2024) – 408 units
- AMG A 45 S 4Matic (2017-2024) – 38 units
- AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic (2017-2024) – 90 units
- B 200 (2017-2024) – 30 units
- CLA 200 (2017-2024) – 6 units
- CLA 250 (2017-2024) – 1 unit
- EQA 250 (2017-2024) – 487 units
- EQB 350 4Matic (2017-2024) – 255 units
- GLA 200 (2017-2024) – 1,373 units
- GLA 250 (2017-2024) – 1,553 units
- GLA 250 4Matic (2017-2024) – 221 units
- GLB 200 (2017-2024) – 448 units
- GLB 250 4Matic (2017-2024) – 449 units
- AMG A 35 4Matic (2017-2024) – 413 units
- AMG A 45 S 4Matic (2017-2024) – 238 units
- AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ (2017-2024) – 385 units
- AMG GLA 34 4Matic (2017-2024) – 358 units
- AMG GLA 45 4Matic+ (2017-2024) – 6 units
- AMG GLB 35 4Matic (2017-2024) 141 units
- AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ (2017-2023) – 75 units
- AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ (2017-2023) – 1 unit
- GLE 450 4Matic (2017-2023) – 61 units
- GLS 450 4Matic (2017-2023) – 9 units
- Maybach GLS 600 4Matic (2017-2023) – 1 unit
- AMG EQE 53 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 18 units
- AMG EQS 53 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 3 units
- EQE 350+ (August 2022- May 2024) – 298 units
- EQE 500 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 121 units
- EQS 580 4Matic (August 2022- May 2024) – 4 units
CBR250RR (2022) – 205 units
- V-Strom 800 DE (2023) – 220 units
- Burgman Street EX (2024) – 125 units
