2024 Suzuki Avenis and Burgmann Street EX 125 scooters in Malaysia, priced at RM6,980 and RM7,500

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 19 2024 12:52 pm

2024 Suzuki Burgmann Street EX 125

Entering the Malaysian scooter market is the 2024 Suzuki Avenis, priced at RM6,980, and the 2024 Suzuki Burgmann Street EX, retailing at RM7,500. There is also the Suzuki Avenis GP Edition in Grand Prix colours, tagged at RM7,200.

Stocks of the Suzuki Avenis and Burgmann are available immediately at all authorised Suzuki Malaysia dealers. All pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

For colour options, the Avenis gets three – Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey with Metallic Lush Green, Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black – along with the racing replica Metallic Sonic Silver with Triton Blue ‘GP Edition’. The Burgmann gets two colour choices – Pearl Moon Stone Gray and Metallic Mat Black.

The Suzuki Avenis and Burgmann were first seen at the KL Bike Show last year, both getting the same power plant, an air-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 125 cc. Power is claimed to be 8.58 hp at 6,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 10 Nm coming in. at 5,500 rpm.

The Burgmann gets the Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine with Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) which shuts down at stops. This is complemented by the Suzuki Silent Starter System for quiet engine starts.

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 GP Edition

Targetted to the young urban commuter, the Avenis comes with an LCD instrument panel that features an ‘ECO’ indicator for fuel efficient performance. 5.2-litres of fuel is contained in the tank, while the filler cap is located externally behind the seats to make refuelling easy.

Meanwhile, the Burgmann is positioned as Suzuki’s premium small scooter, with extended floorboards and long wheelbase for rider ergonomics and ride stability. Riding conveniences include a 21.5-litre storage compartment, twin helmet hooks and two utility hooking points while the front cowl compartment includes a USB charging port.